Coast Guard cutter captain relieved of duty after investigation of crew member death

By 3 hours ago

Credit Image courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard temporarily relieved the commanding officer of the Homer-based Cutter Hickory Tuesday after it concluded its investigation into the death of one the vessel’s crew members.

Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kozloski died in a shore-side crane accident on Jan. 31.

According to the Coast Guard investigation released Tuesday, a two-person team was operating the crane, but neither person was qualified to operate the machinery. While moving equipment, the crane tipped over on top of Kozloski, killing him.

 “The investigation further revealed leadership deficiencies on board the Cutter Hickory that contributed to inadequate crew member training and complacency with shore-side operations such as the crane operation,” said Coast Guard spokesperson Lt. Brian Dykens.

Lt. Commander Adam Leggett was in charge of the ship. But as of Tuesday, Dykens says Leggett has been temporarily relieved of his duties.

“So as a commanding officer of a cutter, in any unit in the Coast Guard, they're entrusted with safety of all the crew members,” he said. “This means the commanding officers are responsible to ensure that the crew are complying with all applicable safety procedures and conducting operations in accordance with policy. So this investigation revealed a general disregard for safety and policy.”

Dykens says the Coast Guard will conduct a formal review of Leggett’s actions, but it’s unclear how long the process could take or whether further actions may be taken. 

Coast Guard

Homer rallies around deceased Coast Guard member’s family

By Feb 4, 2019
Image courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

It’s been just a handful of days since a U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory crew member died. Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kozloski died in an accident involving a crane last week on the Homer Spit.

Now, Homer residents and the local Coast Guard community are rallying around Kozloski’s family. He is survived by his wife and four children.

Homer resident Mary Jo Cambridge started a GoFundMe page to help out. She owns a local gym, which Kozloski attended, and she also coached his daughters in softball.

Coast Guard crew member dies in accident on Homer Spit

By Feb 1, 2019
Image courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

This article was updated at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 2. 

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hickory crew member died in an accident on the Homer Spit on Thursday. Chief Warrant Officer Michael Kozloski was 35-years-old.

Lt. Cmdr. Ray Reichl is chief of external affairs for the Coast Guard 17th district. He said Kozloski was fatally injured when a crane rolled over Thursday afternoon in the Coast Guard’s buoy storage yard.