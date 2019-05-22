Borough assembly votes to fully fund KPC

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted Tuesday to fully fund the Kenai Peninsula College as part of the borough's FY2020 budget. Mayor Charlie Peirce originally proposed a nearly $50,000 cut to the borough's contribution. But after passionate testimony from the college, assembly member Hal Smalley asked his colleagues to return funding to the cap.

He spoke highly of KPC’s program that allows high school students to take college classes at a discounted price.

“This is a program that provides significant assistance to the residents of our community, and it's the residents of our community that put this initiative in place,” he said.

Assembly members voted unanimously to revert to status quo funding. The borough assembly will continue to discuss the FY2020 budget during its next regularly scheduled meeting on June 4.