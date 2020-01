The results are in for the 2019 Christmas Bird Count. Kachemak Bay Birders Count Coordinator, Dave Erikson sat down with KBBI’s Kathleen Gustafson on Monday for some number crunching, a bit of history, a colony of robins, and an orange-crowned warbler.

