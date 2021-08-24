Apprehended: Anchor Point man wanted in connection with trooper shooting

By Jay Barrett 52 seconds ago

 

Bret Herrick was arrested in Anchor Point Tues. morning in connection with shooting of an Alaska State Trooper on Monday.
Credit Alaska State Troopers

   The Alaska State Troopers have captured the man wanted in connection with the shooting of an officer on Monday. 

    This morning just after 8:30, troopers arrested 60-year-old Bret Herrick of Anchor Point at a residence there. The troopers credited the Anchor Point community for the information that resulted in Herrick’s arrest. 

There will be an increased law enforcement presence in Anchor Point today as troopers continue their investigation in the shooting incident that occurred yesterday, which left one of their own injured. The trooper, who has not been named, was medevaced to Anchorage in fair condition.

    Classes were cancelled at Chapman School, as were busses from Anchor Point to Homer for high schoolers.

Troopers sought Herrick in connection with a shooting that happened behind the Warehouse Store around 1 p.m. 

It’s not Herrick’s first run in with Alaska State Troopers. According to court records, Herrick has faced several recent charges, including for violating conditions of release and reckless endangerment. In December 2012, he was arrested on charges of kidnapping and robbing a Homer man. When troopers later tried to arrest Herrick in Anchor Point, he resisted arrest. He was released with time served after accepting a plea deal from prosecutors in May 2013.

