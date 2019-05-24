Alison Ledgerwood: How Can We Reframe Setbacks In A Positive Light?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Setbacks.

About Alison Ledgerwood's TED Talk

Why do we fixate on the negative? Why do setbacks stick in our minds for so long? Alison Ledgerwood shares ideas on how we can change our thinking patterns to reframe setbacks in a positive light.

About Alison Ledgerwood

Alison Ledgerwood is a social psychologist and an associate professor at the University of California, Davis.

In addition to her academic appointment in the department of psychology, Alison Ledgerwood is the principal investigator for the Attitudes and Group Identity Lab.

Her research centers on the psychological tools that enable humans to move beyond their immediate experience. Professor Ledgerwood also investigates how humans get stuck in particular ways of thinking, as well as the psychological tools that enable them to get unstuck.

