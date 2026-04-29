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KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 05/06/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:19 PM AKDT
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The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted to fully meet the school district's request for over 62.3 million dollars in local education funding at its meeting last night, after rejecting a push to raise that figure to the legal maximum; and dozens of Kenai Peninsula Borough School District employees took to Monday’s school board meeting in Soldotna to show their support for staff amid ongoing contract negotiations.

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KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez