Wednesday Evening 05/06/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly voted to fully meet the school district's request for over 62.3 million dollars in local education funding at its meeting last night, after rejecting a push to raise that figure to the legal maximum; and dozens of Kenai Peninsula Borough School District employees took to Monday’s school board meeting in Soldotna to show their support for staff amid ongoing contract negotiations.

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