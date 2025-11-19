Wednesday Evening 11/26/2025

Forecasters warn holiday travel could get dangerous on the Southern Kenai Peninsula tonight; residents on the Kenai Peninsula have several options for free community meals this Thanksgiving; the Seward City Council is looking for a resident to fill a seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission; and an entangled whale was found dead near Kodiak earlier this month.

