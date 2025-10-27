Monday Evening 11/10/2025

The state of Alaska is limiting payments to SNAP recipients this week in response to federal guidance; and the University of Alaska Board of Regents approved increasing tuition across the board by 4% next year on Friday, despite an initial proposal of only 3%.

