Wednesday Evening 05/28/2025

A driver died after their vehicle went off the road and rolled into the Anchor River early Tuesday morning. The Homer City Council delayed budget votes and approved zoning changes at its meeting Tuesday night. The federal government is charging the owner of two popular Mexican restaurants in Soldotna with being in the U.S. illegally and making a false statement of citizenship.

