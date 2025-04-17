Thursday Evening 04/17/2025

The Coast Guard decommissioned the cutter Mustang in Seward on Tuesday after nearly 40 years of service. Last week, the state transportation department issued an open call for contractors to provide “Eminent Domain Appraisal Review Services” for an 11-mile section of the Seward Highway. History and education go hand in hand. That’s why the Kenai cultural center is highlighting the history of education on the Kenai Peninsula in a new exhibit.

