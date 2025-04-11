Friday Evening 04/11/2025

On Wednesday April 9, the Pratt Museum administrative staff received an email notification that the Institute of Museum and Library Services was immediately terminating the remainder of a grant that was awarded in 2022. The Kenai Peninsula’s largest energy cooperative wants to try and save a Nikiski solar farm that stalled earlier this year.

