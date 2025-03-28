© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 03/28/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published March 28, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The City of Seldovia is responding to a security breach after a Dropbox account was compromised early Monday morning: a decades in the making pipeline that would transport natural gas between the North Slope and the Kenai Peninsula now has a new majority owner; and the ongoing spruce beetle outbreak in Alaska has now affected 2.25 million acres statewide. But last year, the new forest damage attributed to the beetles hit its lowest point since the outbreak began nearly a decade ago.

