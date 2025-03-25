© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 03/25/2025

By Josh Krohn
Published March 25, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Homer City Council approved resolutions last night recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month, supporting federal library funding, advancing a harbor infrastructure project and more. Three people were rescued Monday morning after their small plane went through the ice near the east side of Tustumena Lake, about 40 miles southeast of Soldotna. A 16-year-old snowmachiner from Soldotna died over the weekend after he was caught in an avalanche in Turnagain Pass.

