Tuesday Evening 03/25/2025

The Homer City Council approved resolutions last night recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month, supporting federal library funding, advancing a harbor infrastructure project and more. Three people were rescued Monday morning after their small plane went through the ice near the east side of Tustumena Lake, about 40 miles southeast of Soldotna. A 16-year-old snowmachiner from Soldotna died over the weekend after he was caught in an avalanche in Turnagain Pass.

