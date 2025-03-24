Monday Evening 03/24/2025

Cook Inlet’s east side setnet fishery won’t get to use beach seines this summer following a vote by the Alaska Board of Fisheries; and business leaders and community members packed a room last Wednesday to hear takeaways about the looming natural gas shortfall in Cook Inlet from the chair of the Southcentral Mayors’ Energy Coalition.

