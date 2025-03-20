Thursday Evening 03/20/2025

Lawmakers narrowly rejected an executive order from Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Wednesday that would have created a cabinet-level state agriculture department; The Alaska Department of Transportation has begun its spring cleaning of roadways on the Kenai Peninsula; and the public can comment on a proposed increase to Alaska’s per-student school funding.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.