Wednesday Evening 03/19/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly approved several items during its meeting last night, including projects at South Peninsula Hospital; the public can comment on a proposed increase to Alaska’s per-student school funding; and spring time is musical time at Homer High School. And, this time, it’s Singing in the Rain.

