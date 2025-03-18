Tuesday Morning 03/18/2025

Alaska State Troopers last week arrested a Homer man who is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman multiple times, and as the likelihood of an eruption at Mount Spurr increases, officials say residents across Southcentral Alaska—including the Kenai Peninsula—should prepare for potential ashfall.

