Tuesday Evening 03/18/2025

Alaska State Troopers last week arrested a Homer man who is accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman multiple times. The Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, paid U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, a roughly four-hour visit yesterday, but officials haven’t said why. A Japanese theatrical musical performance group is touring Alaska and kicked off their first show in Wrangell on Saturday.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating

40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

