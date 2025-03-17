Monday Evening 03/17/2025

As the likelihood of an eruption at Mount Spurr increases, officials say residents across Southcentral Alaska—including the Kenai Peninsula—should prepare for potential ashfall; and Cohoe Loop Road east of Kasilof is closed in both directions until further notice.

