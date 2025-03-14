Friday Evening 03/14/2025

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Peter Micciche wants to overhaul the group that advises the borough assembly on environmental issues like recycling; The Seward City Council approved several items at its meeting Tuesday.

