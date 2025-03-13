Thursday Evening 03/13/2025

Soldotna Republican Justin Ruffridge broke caucus ranks Wednesday to help get a large education funding and policy bill through the State House. With warmer temperatures and less snow than usual, bears on the Kenai Peninsula are already starting to wake up. Summary of the March 10th Seward City Council meeting.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.