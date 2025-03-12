Wednesday Evening 03/12/2025

The City of Homer is updating its 2018 Comprehensive Plan, now called the 2035 Comprehensive Plan, and is asking for public input. The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Naushon, an Island-class patrol boat serving in Homer since 2016, will be decommissioned on March 21 after nearly 40 years of service. Homer Electric Association is now accepting applications for its 2025 scholarship program, Youth Rally Leadership Camp, and Electric Safety Poster Contest. The likelihood of an Alaska volcano’s explosive eruption not far from the state’s largest city has increased, according to researchers. A housing program hosted by one of the state’s largest nonprofit organizations recently wrapped up work on its 102nd home built on the Central Kenai Peninsula.

