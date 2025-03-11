© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 03/11/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published March 11, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKDT
The Calvin & Coyle Woodland Park and Nature Trail is closed due to reports of an aggressive black bear on the property.

The Homer City Council heard from residents on multiple issues and took action on several items at its meeting last night; and a newly-opened mercantile in Soldotna specializes in selling products manufactured by family-owned businesses.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
