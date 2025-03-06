Thursday Evening 03/06/2025

A federal funding freeze has forced the shutdown of programs in Homer that support local farmers, habitat restoration, and invasive species removal; The Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection has declared an early start to the wildfire season in parts of South Central, Southwest, and Southeast Alaska due to warm temperatures and low snowpack; Gov. Mike Dunleavy has signed House Bill 65 today, authorizing the Alaska Railroad Corporation (ARRC) to issue up to $135 million in revenue bonds for a new passenger dock and terminal in Seward; and The City of Homer and the U.S. Army Corps (core) of Engineers will host a public meeting on the Homer Harbor Expansion Study.

