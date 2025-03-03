Monday Morning 3/3/2025

Representatives from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office toured the central Kenai Peninsula this week to promote his omnibus education package. Kodiak residents are among the latest to be fired by the federal government amid national cuts.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.