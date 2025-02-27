Thursday Evening 02/27/2025

Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly members on Tuesday formally asked the State of Alaska to increase and inflation-proof the base amount of money school districts get per student; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District has swapped contract proposals with its two biggest employee unions.

