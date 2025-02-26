Wednesday Evening 02/26/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly passed several items and heard public testimony on school funding at its meeting last night. Jubilee, Homer’s month-long celebration of student art will take place in April 2025.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.