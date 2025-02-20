Thursday Evening 02/20/2025

More than a million salmon are expected to be harvested this year. That’s according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s 2025 Lower Cook Inlet commercial salmon fishery outlook. Heather Renner, supervisory biologist with the Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge presented “It was Worse Than We Thought: Half of Alaska’s Murres Killed in Heat Wave”.

