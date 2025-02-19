Wednesday Evening 03/05/2025

Travelers in and out of Homer now have fewer flight options after Ravn Alaska abruptly ended service to the city this week; and Nikiski Republican Sen. Jesse Bjorkman met with a packed-full room of constituents in Moose Pass on Friday.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.