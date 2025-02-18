Tuesday Morning 02/18/2025

Community members gathered at WKFL Park in Homer yesterday to rally against early actions by President Trump’s administration, and adverse economic conditions are muddying the future of a plan to put Alaska’s largest solar farm in Nikiski.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

