Tuesday Evening 02/18/2025

Adverse economic conditions are muddying the future of a plan to put Alaska’s largest solar farm in Nikiski; and nearly 250 people gathered outside Petersburg’s courthouse on Main Street yesterday to show support for federal employees who had recently been fired.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating

40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

