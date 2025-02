Monday Morning 02/17/2025

A company eyeing Cook Inlet for a tidal energy project expects to hear in the next five months whether it’s getting roughly $30 million for its efforts, and visitors of the Soldotna City Council chambers won’t have to look at old council member photographs on the walls any more.

