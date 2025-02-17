Monday Evening 02/17/2024

Community members gathered at WKFL Park in Homer today to rally against early actions by President Trump’s administration; and a company eyeing Cook Inlet for a tidal energy project expects to hear in the next five months whether it’s getting roughly $30 million for its efforts.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.