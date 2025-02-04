Tuesday Evening 02/04/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District on Monday published a list of nine schools it’s thinking about closing as a way to balance its budget for the upcoming fiscal year. For several years the U.S. Coast Guard’s emergency VHF radio system has experienced outages across Southeast and the Gulf of Alaska. Nine rural fire departments on the Kenai Peninsula are getting more than $80,000 in grants to boost firefighting efforts.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating

40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

