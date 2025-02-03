Monday Morning 02/03/2025

The Kenai Peninsula hasn’t had much snow this winter, so outdoor enthusiasts may already be dreaming about spring and summertime fishing, and less than two weeks after state lawmakers gaveled in the 34th Alaska Legislature, funding for K-12 schools is already dominating committee chatter.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.