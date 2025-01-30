Thursday Morning 01/30/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough just got another $81,000 from assembly members to put toward its latest study of Soldotna-area schools, and no rocket launches are scheduled as of yet for this year at the spaceport on Kodiak Island, but the head of the Alaska Aerospace Corporation is hoping to capitalize on what’s becoming a national shortage of launch space in the Lower 48.

