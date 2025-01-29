Wednesday Evening 01/29/2025

Last year, a Kenai fishing couple tired of being sidelined launched an experimental fishery that yielded 15,000 sockeye and zero king salmon deaths; and no rocket launches are scheduled as of yet for this year at the spaceport on Kodiak Island, but the head of the Alaska Aerospace Corporation is hoping to capitalize on what’s becoming a national shortage of launch space in the Lower 48.

