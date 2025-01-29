© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 01/29/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published January 29, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKST
Last year, a Kenai fishing couple tired of being sidelined launched an experimental fishery that yielded 15,000 sockeye and zero king salmon deaths; and no rocket launches are scheduled as of yet for this year at the spaceport on Kodiak Island, but the head of the Alaska Aerospace Corporation is hoping to capitalize on what’s becoming a national shortage of launch space in the Lower 48.

