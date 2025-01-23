Thursday Evening 01/23/2025

Central Peninsula Landfill in Soldotna has placed a hold on the recycling of plastic and other waste after a recycling baler broke last month . The process for distributing fishery disaster relief will get some needed relief of its own. Just hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday, three protesters gathered near a conservative Soldotna social club that doubles as a coffee shop to show their disapproval.

