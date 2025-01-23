© 2025 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 01/23/2025

By Jamie Diep
Published January 23, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Central Peninsula Landfill in Soldotna has placed a hold on the recycling of plastic and other waste after a recycling baler broke last month. The process for distributing fishery disaster relief will get some needed relief of its own. Just hours after President Donald Trump was sworn into office on Monday, three protesters gathered near a conservative Soldotna social club that doubles as a coffee shop to show their disapproval.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.

KBBI Newscast
Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
See stories by Jamie Diep