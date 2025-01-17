© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Morning 01/17/2025

By Jamie Diep
Published January 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM AKST
The Homer City Council will consider buying property next to Karen Hornaday Park at its next meeting. A fee exemption for certain vessels in Homer Harbor will stay in place for another year. The largest juried photography show in Alaska has made its way to Kenai Peninsula College.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation  on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
