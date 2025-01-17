Friday Morning 01/17/2025

The Homer City Council will consider buying property next to Karen Hornaday Park at its next meeting. A fee exemption for certain vessels in Homer Harbor will stay in place for another year. The largest juried photography show in Alaska has made its way to Kenai Peninsula College.

