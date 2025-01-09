© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 01/09/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published January 9, 2025 at 6:30 PM AKST
Members of the public will continue to have two opportunities to speak during Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meetings; The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation on Thursday named Glenfarne Group LLC as the company it’s in talks with to take over the $44 billion Alaska LNG Project; and South Peninsula Hospital is launching a free mindfulness course for teens in Homer next week.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.