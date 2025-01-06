Monday Evening 1/6/2024

Alaska State Troopers arrested a former candidate for the Homer City Council last Saturday for several charges including arson. Roughly a year after the federal government said Alaska underfunded multiple school districts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Education said last month it's dropping its case against the state.

