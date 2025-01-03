Friday Morning 01/03/2025

Alaska State Troopers arrested a Homer man on Wednesday who they say broke into and stole from four homes in a Cooper Landing neighborhood last month, and the former chief of a Delta Junction-area volunteer fire department has been indicted on felony charges related to the alleged theft of some 400-hundred-thousand dollars.

Support for the morning newscast comes from the Homer Foundation. For 33 years, The Homer Foundation has worked with friends and neighbors across the Southern Kenai Peninsula to meet the big challenges of today and grow exciting ideas for the future. The Homer Foundation has awarded over $5 million in grants and scholarships. To find out more, visit The Homer Foundation on social media, on the web at www.homerfoundation.org or by calling 907-235-0541.

