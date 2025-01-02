Thursday Evening 01/02/2025

Nick Begich III will be sworn in as Alaska’s representative in the U.S. House tomorrow, but until then Mary Peltola is still Alaska’s Congresswoman; and applications for the 2025 PFD opened on New Year’s Day and will stay open until March 31.

