Friday Evening 12/27/2024

Earlier this month, Homer residents took part in the annual Christmas Bird Count, a citizen science project organized by the National Audubon Society; and travelers on the Alaska Marine Highway’s ferry Columbia got an unexpected Christmas present on a recent trip from Bellingham to Southeast Alaska: Wi-Fi.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.