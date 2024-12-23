Monday Evening 12/23/2024

Marathon Petroleum recently announced a donation of $50,000 to the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank; and the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank and other local nonprofits are experiencing an increase in clients served around the holidays.

Support for the production of the evening news comes from Bay Realty. Bay Realty celebrating 50 years of listing and selling homes, lots, acreage, multi-family, commercial properties and property management in the southern Kenai Peninsula. Learn more and view current listings at bayrealtyalaska.com or by calling 907-235-6183. Bay Realty, since 1974.