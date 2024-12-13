Friday Evening 12/13/2024

Two Alaska State Troopers each facing a felony assault charge will go to trial next June in Kenai; Alaska State Troopers arrested a Kasilof man on Tuesday after they say he sexually abused at least five teenage girls; and two cases of Pertussis, also known as whooping cough, have been confirmed in the Kodiak Island Borough School District this week.

