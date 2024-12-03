Tuesday Evening 12/03/2024

Two airlines — Kenai Aviation and Reeve Air Alaska — are bidding to offer air service between Seward and Anchorage as part of a federal program that subsidizes air travel for qualifying communities. Soldotna police say a man died by suicide last Saturday in a motor home parked at Fred Meyer. A proposed ocean and fish restoration project in the Gulf of Alaska is trying to generate support at the local and state level. Mothers and moms-to-be on the central Kenai Peninsula will now have the chance to take home free baby goodies and learn about local parent support systems.

