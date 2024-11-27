Wednesday Morning 11/27/2024

A Homer man will spend more than three years in prison for a drunk-driving crash on the Sterling Highway that killed one passenger and injured two others, Homer businesses and churches are making sure everyone will have the opportunity to have a Thanksgiving meal this year, and there are five species of loon in North America, and Alaska is home to all of them.

