KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 11/25/2024

By Jamie Diep
Published November 25, 2024 at 6:30 PM AKST
Heat pumps are becoming a viable option for heating homes on the Lower Kenai Peninsula, offering a cleaner, more efficient and sometimes cheaper alternative to traditional systems. People can now view a livestream feed of Cook Inlet beluga whales swimming in the Kenai River.

KBBI Newscast
