Friday Morning 11/22/2024

A Kenai grand jury indicted 30-year-old Josiah Kelly Wednesday on 12 counts after he was arrested for shooting at two Homer health nonprofits in the past month. Much of Alaska is only accessible by plane, so it’s no surprise that the state has the most pilots per capita in the country. But, some biologists in Alaska are also pilots who combine these two professions.

Jamie Diep
Jamie Diep is a reporter/host for KBBI from Portland, Oregon. They joined KBBI right after getting a degree in music and Anthropology from the University of Oregon. They’ve built a strong passion for public radio through their work with OPB in Portland and the Here I Stand Project in Taipei, Taiwan.Jamie covers everything related to Homer and the Kenai Peninsula, and they’re particularly interested in education and environmental reporting. You can reach them at jamie@kbbi.org to send story ideas.
